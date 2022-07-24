Active Saturday:

Multiple storm complexes raced across the eastern half of the United States Saturday, producing wind reports as far as the Dakotas to the Carolinas. As of this morning, the Storm Prediction Center has gathered 294 wind reports, 26 hail reports, and the one tornado report. While a few storms are expected to linger into the early stages of our Sunday, the passage of this morning’s front will mark the beginning of a less active and cooler stretch of weather. One that looks to last well into next week!

Simmering Down:

The weather becomes more tranquil for the latter half of our Sunday, with clouds slowly clearing out. A wind shift to the northwest will bring our highs down a few degrees from Saturday, with most peaking in the lower 80s. Not only that, our humidity levels will slowly improve as the afternoon progresses. Skies remain mostly clear overnight, with lows falling into the lower 60s by sunrise Monday.

Parade of Cold Front:

High pressure takes control on Monday, allowing for a sun-filled start. However, the afternoon does feature a few more clouds as an weak upper-level disturbance slides to our south. Despite the additional clouds, the daylight hours remain dry, with highs just making it into the low 80s.

Moisture increases ahead of our next cold front, bringing the potential for a few showers late Tuesday, with chances continuing into Wednesday. Behind Wednesday’s cold front, another round of cooler air will allow to temperatures cool back down, with highs possibly not making it out of the 70s Friday. Overnight lows become more comfortable as well, falling into the lower 60s starting Wednesday.