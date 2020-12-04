Weather Remains Dry and Mild into the Weekend, Cooler By Sunday

What a turn around in temperatures we’ve seen as we entered the month of December. The first few days of the month featured highs in the 40s. That impressive stretch of mild temperatures looks to continue into the upcoming weekend, with any chances for precipitation remaining slim.

Friday started off on a sunny note, with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Ahead of an approaching cold front, highs later on will climb into the low 40s, continuing this mild stretch of weather. Normally around this time in December, average highs are sitting in the upper 30s.

This morning’s wall-to-wall sunshine will give way to a few afternoon clouds as a backdoor cold front marches in from the north. Thankfully, no rain chances are expected as this cold front slides through, as it has nothing moisture-wise to work with. The atmosphere this past week has been very dry, which is why we can only expect to see a few more clouds fill our skies during the afternoon. If you’re planing on being outdoors, be sure to put on an extra layer or two. Although highs will top out in the 40s, a light breeze out of the northwest will make it feel like the 30s at times. Otherwise, a beautiful end to the work week lies ahead.

Now, if you haven’t decorated for the Christmas holiday, or picked out the perfect Christmas tree, you’re in luck. Following today’s cold front, highs into the first half of the weekend will end up mild, in the low 40s. Hi-res models show our Saturday starting off with plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds moving in by the afternoon. So very similar to Friday’s forecast, and perfect weather to go out and pick your Christmas tree.

A quick-moving disturbance dives in from the north during the day on Sunday and models continue to show light shower activity possible. If this does occur, accumulations are certainly not expected as precipitation remains light. Highs to wind down the weekend fall into the upper 30s, which is a bit closer to average.