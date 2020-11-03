Weather Remains Sun-filled & Dry for Election Day

I am Meteorologist Joey Marino, and I definitely approve this forecast. See what I did there? But in all seriousness, you couldn’t have asked for better weather as you head to the polls to vote. Election Day is starting off on a much warmer note, with most spots sitting 10° 20° warmer than temperatures on Monday morning. If you’re plan is to head to the polls before work, I’d grab a jacket or a sweatshirt to stay warm while you wait in line to vote. Temperatures to start are in the low to mid 30s for most, so down enough to make it feel chilly out there. Fortunately, you won’t need that jacket later on, as the combination of sunshine and warm southwesterly winds will bring well-above average temperatures by the afternoon.

Whether you’re heading to the polls this morning or later on today, the weather remains dry and sun-filled thanks to an ridge of high pressure that’s sitting over the central plains. This ridge has lifted the jet stream northward into southern Canada, so we won’t have to worry about any disturbances moving into our area not only today, but for the days to come. As we approach the afternoon, the sun will continue to shine, but a breeze is expected to develop. Similar to yesterday, warm winds out of the southwest will be sustained at 5-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. The strongest winds should arrive around mid-day, with winds finally easing up during the evening commute. However, this southwest breeze will make for a much warmer afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s. Like I said, a gorgeous forecast for Election Day. As a reminder, polls to close up at 7PM.

If you like the sound of today’s forecast, you will like how the rest of the work week seems to shape up. The same area of high pressure that is anchored to the south will continue to keep our atmosphere very dry into the second half of the work week. We may see a few more clouds stream in late in the day Wednesday into Wednesday night, thanks to a “cut-off” low that tracks to our south. Once that low shifts to the east, this will allow another ridge of high pressure to develop by Friday morning, allowing this surge of warm to continue into the upcoming weekend. Strong winds out of the southwest will allow highs to stick around the 70° mark. But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. So be sure to take in as much of this upcoming sunshine and warmth as you can. Rain chances looks to develop during the latter half of the weekend, as another cutoff low spirals toward the Upper Midwest.