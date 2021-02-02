Weather Remains Tranquil Ahead of Snow Chances & Dangerous Cold

Yesterday’s plethora of sunshine was definitely the break the Stateline needed from old man winter’s cruel tricks. High temperatures weren’t too cold either, landing in the low 30s. Now, what if I told you that yesterday’s tranquil weather will stretch into today? That’s right! In fact, an area of high pressure to our west will keep us dry into midweek, ahead of a very active and wintry pattern that lasts into the upcoming weekend.

Mostly clear skies overnight allowed for a better opportunity to rapidly drop into Tuesday morning. For those who walked out the door early on, temperatures fell into the low to mid teens, with wind chills in the single-digits. Again, it’ll be important to dress appropriately and warmly before leaving the household. Once on the roadways, use extra caution. Thanks to the wall-to-wall sunshine we encountered yesterday, that allowed for some of the fresh snow on the ground to melt. Any moisture that spilled onto the roadways was able to freeze, resulting in the formation of a few slick spots. Just be mindful of that if you’re plans take you on the roads this morning. Otherwise, another day of sunshine and seasonable temperatures lie ahead.

High pressure looks to slide over the region by Wednesday morning, sliding to our southeast by the afternoon. This will allow our surface winds to shift to a more south-southeasterly direction, allowing for this stretch of near freezing temperatures to continue. Clouds are expected to fill in late Wednesday into Wednesday night, ahead of our next storm system. It’s going to be very important to keep on eye on how models trend with the overall track of this system. If trends don’t change much over the next 24-36 hours, we could be looking at the potential for accumulating snow once again. Unlike this past weekend’s snowstorm, the potential for impactful snow totals is a bit more uncertain.

For now, your safest bet is to plan accordingly. Although the chance for accumulating snow is present, the potential for ice is more concerning, especially for those traveling. This quick moving storm system seems to move in late in the morning on Thursday, beginning as freezing drizzle/rain. Models were in agreement bringing the track of the low slightly southward, resulting in a quick transition to snow. Temperatures will be rapidly cooling late on Thursday into Thursday night, allowing for the transition to snow to commence. It seems that the heaviest snow will arrive late Thursday evening into Thursday night, with much of the activity winding down by Friday morning. Impacts to travel are likely, especially during the evening commute on Thursday and the morning commute on Friday. As I said, plan accordingly.

Everything seems to be on par following Thursday’s storm system, with the coldest air of the season quick to follow. A parade of arctic fronts will allow this arctic air-mass to slowly filter in, plunging temperatures into Saturday and Sunday. Before we get into what temperatures could be like, I’d like to mention that this weekend will be a good one to limit your time outdoors. Stay inside as much as possible because this is some dangerously cold air we’re talking about. Highs look to plummet from the teens on Friday down to the single-digits for Sunday and next Monday. Overnight lows dip below zero, but it appears that daily records are safe. On top of that, wind chills are likely to be as low as -30°. Bundle up y’all!