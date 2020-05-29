Weather Remains Tranquil & Spring-Like into the Weekend

A strong cold front passing through the region earlier today definitely made the air feel a bit more comfortable for those who had to head into work this morning. The last few mornings featured both muggy weather conditions and low temps in the upper 60s-low 70s. Temperatures this morning landed about 5°-15° degrees cooler with most locations waking up to upper 50s. With that being said, this morning’s cold frontal passage isn’t only bringing big changes to the forecast for our Friday, but also for the upcoming weekend.

Behind the front, skies have cleared out leading to a sun-filled start to our Friday. Now that our surface winds are directly out of the northwest, a cooler and drier air mass over southern Canada will begin to filter into the region. This will allow for sunshine to stick around into the afternoon. It may be a tad bit breezy at times, as these northwesterly winds could gust upwards of 20-25 mph at times. But hey, at least it won’t feel as muggy as the past few days have felt. High temperatures to end the work week are going to slowly climb into the low 70s, which is about 5° to 10° below average. A comfortable evening will lead to a refreshingly quiet night with partly cloudy skies overhead. Overnight lows will fall into he upper 40s and low 50s by Saturday morning, making for a beautiful night to have the windows open.

In fact, what if I told you that you could give the air conditioners a break this entire weekend? Yep, I said it! The comfortable weather we’ll see throughout the day today is set to stick around for the upcoming weekend. An area of high pressure will slowly sink down from the Upper Great Plains settling over the Stateline by sunrise Sunday morning. This will help keep the sunshine in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, along with highs topping out in the low 70s. Humidity will not be an issue either as dew points are expected to stay in the upper 40s-low 50s, very comfortable levels for outdoor activities.

If you do have any outdoors plans for the weekend, be sure to put on a good amount of sunscreen before heading out. With sunshine in the forecast today, tomorrow, and on Sunday, it won’t take long for you to get sunburn. The late-May sunshine will contribute to a UV Index of 7 or higher during this 3 day stretch. That equals a burn time of 25 minutes or less. So, it will be important to put some on before heading out, and to have some with you while you are out and about. But otherwise, have a fantastic weekend!