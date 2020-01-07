Weather Stays Tranquil, But Windy

Conditions as most of you woke up this morning remained cloudy and gloomy as a weak disturbance roamed over the region. This system also brought a few flurries to the Stateline, but dry air prevented a lot of it from making it to the surface. If you ended up seeing any snowflakes fall this morning, consider yourself lucky. It was kind of like winter saying “I’m still here!”. Clouds have already started to clear out this morning with temperatures rising into the mid 30s. Our highs today should top out in the upper 30s, close to 40°.

Winds today are light to start, but are expected to to increase this afternoon and evening. First being out of the west. Then changing to a more northwesterly direction as a cold front slides through the region this evening. Wind gusts for both today and tonight could gust up to 25 mph at times. A little moisture will come along with this cold front, so we could see a few flurries develop ahead of it. Similar to Tuesday morning’s flurry chance, it looks few and far between.

Once this cold front sweeps through, a very cold air-mass will begin to filter into the Stateline. This will drop our low temperatures tonight into the teens, and our highs for tomorrow into the upper 20s. It’s been a while since we have seen below average temperatures in Rockford. If you were keeping track, the last day the airport experienced below average temperatures was December 31st.