At this very moment, we have two separate storm systems affecting the lower 48. The weaker of the two will continue to keep us under a blanket of clouds tonight and for much of Sunday.

The second is bringing heavy downpours and severe weather to a majority of Florida.

As we discussed Friday, this storm system is going to undergo a “Miller A” type transformation, becoming a very powerful rain and wind storm by Monday.

What do I mean by “Miller A”?

Well, in the meteorological world, there are two types of coastal storms or nor’easters.

We have “Miller A” and “Miller B”. Both of which are named after researcher J.E. Miller!

A “Miller A” storm tends to originate over the Gulf, intensifying as it rides up the eastern coastline. These storms are typically quick movers, hitting the mid-Atlantic region the hardest.

The second type, “Miller B”, originates over the Midwestern States, tracking eastward into the Kentucky and Tennessee Valleys.

From there, it will begin the process of transferring it’s energy to a newly developed low along the Carolina/Virginia coastline.

This newly redeveloped storm will then take a northerly path up into the northeast and New England before taking a turn out to sea. We here in the Stateline only deal with the northern fringe of “Miller B” as it slides to our south.

