Wednesday afternoon showers produce a few funnel clouds

The threat for severe weather, or even thunderstorms, was fairly low Wednesday afternoon. But a few showers during the afternoon did produce a couple of funnel clouds in Stephenson County.

Matt Schneiderman, German Valley, IL

These types of funnel clouds are not associated with supercell thunderstorms that produce tornadoes and rarely reach the ground. Often times they extend a couple hundred feet from the parent cloud, spin like a top and then lift back up after a few minutes. They form along some sort of convergent (wind coming together) or frontal boundary, underneath showers or thunderstorms. They are short-lived because there are no upper level dynamics to help sustain either the thunderstorm or funnel cloud.

Isolated showers will continue to move further to the south Wednesday evening, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky overnight.