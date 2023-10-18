Gusty south winds and sunshine warmed temperatures into the middle to upper 60s for most, although highs were a little cooler to the northwest where clouds were present most of the afternoon.

The first wave of showers has moved into the Stateline and are expected to stick around for the next couple of hours. The rain has been light, as expected, and hasn’t added up to much more than a couple hundredths of an inch so far.

Some clearing is beginning to take place to the west, however, as drier air wraps in behind the rain near the Mississippi River. This should lead to some dry time after 8pm, and skies turning partly cloudy later this evening.

Temperatures will drop some through the night but remain on either side of 50 degrees. Skies remain mostly cloudy during the afternoon Thursday with highs warming near 60 degrees. As low pressure moves through central and southern Wisconsin, scattered rain showers will return through the afternoon and evening. A few showers may linger into Friday morning before high pressure moves in during the afternoon.

Another quick moving system will pass to the northeast of the region Friday bringing a few light showers with it. Temperatures Friday warm into the low 60s. A push of cooler air returns for the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and Sunday.