A quick moving clipper system currently in Iowa will continue to track east Wednesday night bringing a couple inches of snow to northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Thursday morning.

The first band of snow is already moving through with visibility falling under an inch with some of the heavier snow bands. The heavier snow will briefly end before the second wave of snow showers move in, lasting through the overnight.

The snow is expected to come to an end around sunrise Thursday, but a slick Thursday morning commute can be expected. Temperatures currently in the upper 20s will allow the snow to stick to road surfaces, something we’ve already seen take place across the region. Be sure to give yourself a little extra time on the commute Thursday morning. Conditions should improve through the afternoon.