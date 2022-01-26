Wednesday Kicks Off Dangerously Cold, Brief Improvements Arrive Thursday

Dangerously Cold Start:

BE PREPARED FOLKS! If you thought Tuesday started off bitterly cold, this morning is starting off even colder. With a perfect environment in place overnight, temperatures across the region were able to bottom out or rapidly drop well-below zero.

This marks the coldest morning in Rockford since the Arctic outbreak in late-January 2019. Although winds remained light overnight, it was still enough to drag down our wind chill values into the -20° to -30° range, prompting the issuance of another Wind Chill Advisory. Similar to the one from Tuesday, this one includes the entire viewing area and will be in effect up until mid-day.

How to Prepare?

The dangerously cold air in place this morning has been cold enough for multiple school districts across the region to close. But, for those who still have to go to school or if you’re heading into work, make sure to really pack on those layers.

Preferably 3 or more layers will help you stay warm and insulated. To avoid getting frostbite, make sure those extra layers cover any exposed skin. It won’t take long for signs of frostbite to become apparent, especially with wind chills as low as they are this morning. The worst of the wind chill temperatures are expected to occur just before sunrise, easing a little into the mid-morning hours. Wind chills will still remain below zero through the afternoon as southwest winds pick up.

Changing Pattern:

Unfortunately, the sunshine and warmer southwest winds don’t spell a warmer forecast for us. Under a few passing clouds this afternoon, highs for most will struggle to climb out of the single-digits. Now, tonight’s low will be achieved early in the night as our southwest winds will allow temperatures to climb into Thursday morning.

Along with the climbing temperatures, clouds are expected to gather up as our next system dives into the Upper Midwest. This will help bring a cold front into the region sometime during the early to mid-afternoon hours Thursday. Ahead of the front, southwest winds will pull in more seasonable temperatures, with most of our spots landing in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Forecast models do show enough low-level moisture to warrant a chance for a few afternoon and evening snow showers. Impacts to the evening commute are not expected. Behind Thursday’s front, another wave of Arctic air briefly slides in for Friday. Highs to round out the work week look to peak in the low to mid teens, with overnight lows falling below 0° by Saturday morning.