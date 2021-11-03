Wednesday Remains Chilly But Dry, 60s Highly Likely into Next Week

Same Story, Different Day:

Anyone else tired of the frigidly cold air yet? Well, you’ll still want to bundle up the next few mornings. However, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to shine, as we still have the potential to see a much warmer forecast move in for early next week.

As for those heading out the door early this morning, dress in extra layers. With radiational cooling in full-effect Tuesday night, temperatures across the region are registering 5° to 10° cooler compared to Tuesday morning. Otherwise, prepare for another dry but chilly day. By this afternoon, skies turn partly cloudy with temperatures climbing back into the mid 40s. Guidance does show any cloud cover that does drift into the region during the day making a quick exit by this evening.

Gradually Warming Up:

Although Thursday starts off in a similar fashion, a wind shift to the southwest will help bring our daily highs up a few degrees with each passing day. High temperatures tomorrow will top out in the upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures finally pushing past the 50-degree mark by Friday afternoon.

Guidance does show cloud cover increasing as we move into Saturday thanks to a weak disturbance sliding to our north. While it looks like the Stateline avoids rain chances as a whole, a slim chance for a passing sprinkle or showers is possible, especially for our areas up in southern Wisconsin. This is mainly before mid-day, with the rest of Saturday looking dry. The main feature to watch following this weekend’s disturbance is going to be a cold front that drifts in from the Upper Great Plains.

As this boundary approaches, the pressure at the surface will tighten, resulting in an increase in our winds. And due to the fact that winds will still be blowing out of the southwest, the potential for a few days, mainly Sunday, Monday, and maybe Tuesday, to see highs jump into the low 60s.

Models were in agreement with this cold front sliding through late Monday night, allowing another round of cooler air to filter in by the middle of next week. However, we still have some time for the forecast to change. But, a warming trend is likely, with any chance for a soaking rain staying well away from the Stateline for the next week or so.