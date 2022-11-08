Cloud cover Tuesday afternoon filtered out some of the sun, but temperatures were able to warm into the middle and upper 50s. Rockford’s high reached 57 degrees. As clouds cleared some Tuesday evening temperatures were slow to fall, only dropping to the middle 40s as of 10pm. That’s because winds have turned more to the southeast bringing in a slightly warmer air mass. This will keep our overnight lows out of the 30s, with most holding in the low to mid 40s.

Cloud cover will increase, however, as an upper-level disturbance moves across the Plains and Midwest. Showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed stretching from Iowa up through Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday evening, moving to the northeast.

The majority of the rain showers will remain to the north of the Stateline, but the tail end of a few of the showers may skim parts of southern Wisconsin and far northern Illinois during the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. If these showers do occur, they will remain light.

Cloud cover will fill our skies Wednesday morning but then should clear by the afternoon. Increasing south winds will bring temperatures into the middle and upper 60s. We remain mild Wednesday night with temperatures only falling to the upper 60s. This will help springboard highs Thursday into the low 70s.