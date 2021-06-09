Wednesday’s record high temperature crumbles with early June heat

The high temperature Wednesday officially reached 94 degrees in Rockford, breaking the previous record for June 9th which was 92 degrees set all the way back in 1934. This is the second time this month a high temperature was either tied or broken. Saturday, June 5th, the high temperature also reached 94 degrees which tied the record high for that day.

As the overall jet stream pattern remains positioned well to the north the heat is set to continue for the next several days. The humidity will also remain high, despite an easterly wind Thursday. Highs Thursday afternoon will warm into the low 90s, with the heat index reaching the mid 90s. Friday will be another hot day with the low to mid 90s occurring, and the heat index possibly reaching the mid and upper 90s.

The continuous heat is being fueled by the ongoing drought across north-central and northeast Illinois, as well as across southern Wisconsin. Moderate to severe drought conditions are present in those areas with many locations not receiving much rain in the last several weeks/months. Even though there have been isolated showers and thunderstorms the last several days, the majority of the region has been dry. In order to fully get out of the current drought, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois would need roughly 3-6 inches of rainfall. Rain will be in very short supply through at least the middle of next week, possibly beyond, as the overall long range outlook is favoring more above average temperatures and below average precipitation.

In fact, Rockford (at the airport) hasn’t recorded an inch of rain so far this year. The last time the airport recorded an inch of rain or more, September 8th, 2020! That’s when just a little over two inches of rain fell. Unfortunately the dry conditions are set to continue into next week, and possibly beyond.