A persistent block in the jet stream the last couple of months has really been a cause for concern with the lack of rainfall since the beginning of April. Since April 1st, Rockford has only recorded 5.05 inches of precipitation. The average should be 11.57 inches. That deficit is expected to grow over the next several days as the hot and dry conditions continue. But the pattern may soon change (hopefully) by the weekend as the block in the jet stream begins to break down.

High pressure centered over the Southern Plains, and responsible for excessive heat in parts of Texas and the Southwest, will begin to flatten late in the week. This will allow the focus for stronger winds within the jet stream to move west to east across the Midwest, potentially closer to the Stateline.

While this *could* bring an increase in severe weather, it’ll likely increase the chance for rainfall over the region. Friday and Saturday the greatest risk for thunderstorms, some severe, will remain west of the Stateline.

By Sunday an area of low pressure moves closer to the region, pulling a cold front through during the afternoon. The chance for rain and thunderstorms increases slightly during that time and will carry over into the following week. Depending on how much moisture is pulled northward, there could be the risk for some stronger storms as the cold front comes through. Something we’ll need to monitor in the days to come.