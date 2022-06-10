After dealing with some rain showers earlier today, we saw some clearing before the sun set. A few isolated storms developed just North of the viewing area, and actually produced some golf-ball sized hail in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin just North of Walworth County. Clouds continue to thicken overnight tonight into tomorrow. We could see some patchy fog develop, especially where there was more rainfall earlier today. Temperatures drop back into the mid 50s overnight as well.

Tomorrow, clouds remain locked in place as we get back up into the 70s again. Scattered rain chances return tomorrow afternoon and continue through the evening.

We hold onto a chance for some showers and storms Sunday as a cold front passes during the afternoon. Temperatures only top out around the 80-degree mark Sunday. The warm up begins Monday though, as the jet stream lifts well to the North. This allows a large ridge to move in, helping to bring some incredible warmth to the area.

High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday are almost a lock to reach the 90s, and Thursday won’t be much cooler, with temperatures likely into the upper 80s. In addition to the temperatures reaching the 80s and 90s, heat index values could reach into triple digits with dew points modelled to be well into the 70s. It will definitely be “air you can wear” for this stretch in the middle of the week.

With all this hot and humid weather on the way, it is a good idea to review some heat safety tips before this upcoming week. Things like staying hydrated and taking breaks from the sun can help to prevent heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.

Even after this week is over, we look to hold onto temperatures that are above normal for the time period between the 16th and 20th this month. The Climate Prediction Center has issued this outlook for the time period 6-10 days out. Our normal high temperature this time of year is in the low 80s.

The 7-Day forecast is one of the warmer ones we have had in awhile with temperatures reaching the 80s and 90s every day after the weekend. Rain chances persist through parts of the weekend as well, before some potentially dangerous heat sets in beginning Monday.

For more information on this forecast, watch this video from the 9PM newscast: