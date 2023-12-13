High pressure will dominate the skies across the Midwest the few days as temperatures continue their climb. Highs Wednesday afternoon warmed into the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly sunny skies.

A few clouds passing through Wednesday evening won’t do much to stop temperatures from dropping as the sun sets, with overnight lows falling into the low 20s. It won’t be quite as cold as what we woke up to Wednesday morning when lows dipped into the teens. This is because there will be a slight increase in moisture overnight.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will warm into the upper 40s, with a few spots likely even reaching 50 degrees. Sunny skies can be expected Thursday, but we’ll see a little more cloud cover Friday afternoon and evening.

A strong low-pressure system is forecast to develop over the Gulf late Friday, lifting through Florida and up the East Coast this weekend and early next week. This will likely be a big rain and wind system for those areas. For us, an extension of that low will be pulled north and interact with a weaker low over the Midwest. This will bring a period of rain showers into the area Saturday afternoon and evening.

Rainfall totals will range from about a tenth of an inch up to three tenths of an inch Saturday. Clouds are likely to hang around throughout the day Sunday, and possibly into Monday with an increasing north wind. Temperatures through the weekend will remain in the low 40s.