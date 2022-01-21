Weekend snow, arctic chill on the way

Temperatures were a little warmer today than yesterday, but the warmth will not last very long. Snow chances ramp up this weekend, starting tonight. Colder air moves in after into the middle of next week. Snow chances start tonight, with the passage of a cold front. Flurries are possible from around midnight tonight through the morning tomorrow. Slick spots are possible on roadways, as our temperatures have been below freezing now for a few days.

Temperatures tonight will be not nearly as cold as they were the previous night. But we will see temperatures nearly into single digits with those chances for flurries.

Snow chances last into Saturday morning. Temperatures a bit warmer still for Saturday, but breezy conditions keep our wind chills on the colder side. Snow chances return late in the evening Saturday.

The snow chances for Saturday evening into Sunday morning are a bit more widespread than the previous chance for snow with a clipper system. We could see widespread an inch or two of snow with some locally higher amounts. This will definitely give us some slick conditions and enough snow to shovel off sidewalks. These snow showers last through the early part of Sunday morning.

The third chance for snow comes with a second clipper late Sunday night into and through Monday afternoon. This clipper looks to be trending more North for the moment, but some light accumulations are possible once again. There is still a little uncertainty with the track of this one, so keep updated on the forecast through the weekend!

That is a lot of chances for snow in a short time, so here is a recap of the three storm systems. Saturday evening into Sunday morning is the system that could bring us 1″-2″ of light, fluffy snow, with some locally higher amounts.

Looking beyond Monday, we see arctic air return for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the teens and lows close to or below zero. Tuesday night into Wednesday has the chance to bring us our coldest air of the year.

The 7-Day forecast shows that cold really moving in quickly after the snow chances this weekend.

