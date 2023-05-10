Sun-filled skies Wednesday warmed temperatures into the upper 70s area wide. Skies will remain mostly clear through the evening as lows fall to 51 degrees. Thursday will be another warm, summer-like, day as high temperatures reach the low 80s, but cloud cover will be on the increase by evening.

A steady stream of moisture moving north from the gulf will bring in showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night, after Midnight, lasting through early afternoon Friday.

There is a low-end risk for a few stronger storms in northern Illinois during the afternoon, but that will depend on where a warm front resides. Any strong storm that develops would have the potential to produce gusty winds, along with very heavy rainfall.

High pressure moving down from the northern Great Lakes Friday night will help dry us out overnight, and into Saturday. East to southeast winds through Saturday afternoon will keep temperatures in the middle 70s and rain/storm chances isolated. Storm chances Saturday are there, but remain low, as a small ridge of high pressure builds in over the region.

High pressure also looks to have an influence on our weather Mother’s Day which could lower the chance for precipitation into the afternoon. If, however, the high begins to shift east then the chance for rain would increase slightly during the day. Highs on Sunday will be slightly cooler, reaching the upper 60s.

I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor activities just yet for the weekend as it does look like we’ll see many dry hours mixed in with the rain and thunder chances. Just make sure you’re staying up to date with the forecast and radar if you’re out and about.