Weekend warm up after another bitter cold morning

We really have been up and down these last few days as far as temperatures go. We have one more major cool down in store for the overnight before we begin the slow ascent to the upper 30s. Temperatures tonight will drop down close to or just below zero, with subzero wind chills. How much or how little cloud cover will have a lot to do with how cold our temperatures get tonight. More cloud cover means more insulation and warmer overnight lows. Less cloud cover means colder temperatures. Sub-zero temperatures are likely for most of the Stateline tonight.

Wind chills look to be the lowest between 2AM and 9AM, before they begin to improve for the rest of the morning and afternoon.

You will definitely want to bundle up for the early part of the morning, as wind chills this cold can cause frostbite in around 30 minutes!

Luckily, the rest of the day tomorrow is looking much warmer. Cloud cover will increase through the morning and afternoon, leaving mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will get back into the 20s for the afternoon high, just a touch below normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow is just the first of four more days of warming temperatures, as we will slowly creep toward and even above average highs for Monday and Tuesday. Clear skies and MUCH warmer conditions expected for the weekend and early next week as we get near 40° for our Tuesday high. Calm and quiet conditions expected over the next few days, enjoy the short break from winter!

Looking beyond the short term warm up for the next couple days, we could see a weather system bring some winter impacts to the Midwest. As we are still more than a few days away from the onset of this system, we have very little confidence about specifics of the direct impacts. We are seeing the increasing chance for impacts across the region, but details like precipitation type, amounts, and exact timing are still yet to be resolved as we get closer to that time frame. I encourage you to disregard posts more than 24-36 hours out trying to give potential snow totals or anything like that. Many sources where posts like that come from are inaccurate, as we cannot reliably predict details like that more than a couple days out.

This is certainly a system to watch in the coming days as details become more resolved. Stay tuned to Your First Warn Weather Forecast over the weekend and early next week! Here’s what the rest of the week is looking like:

For the full forecast discussion, watch this clip from the 5PM newscast: