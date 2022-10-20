Temperatures Thursday afternoon warmed into the low 60s area wide, actually warming slightly *above* the average temperature for the 20th of October. The sunshine and warmth felt great considering temperatures the last three days didn’t make it out of the 40s, and wind chills were in the 20s. High temperatures continue to climb through the weekend, warming into the mid and upper 70s (perhaps even a few 80 degrees readings).

This time of a year the warmth and wind typically go hand-in-hand, meaning our winds will increase going into the weekend. Peak wind gusts Friday could reach 35 mph, Saturday winds will reach 25 mph, and Sunday winds are expected to rise near 35 mph. Highs temperatures over the weekend warm into the middle and upper 70s! The gusty winds will be the result of a deepening low-pressure system moving through the Plains and Upper Midwest this weekend, before lifting into Canada early next week. Strong winds in the lower levels of the atmosphere will also contribute to the increasing surface wind.

The strong winds and warmth will last through Monday before a cold front moves in, bringing an end to the summer-like warmth next week.