Tranquil Start:

Well, after the whirlwind of weather we experienced over the weekend, we thankfully have nothing to worry about for the beginning of the work week.

Monday kicks off with a round of patchy fog, which may lead to fluctuations in visibility from place to place during your travels. This afternoon, dry under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Despite this afternoon’s sunshine however, the chill from this past weekend aims to linger thanks to a light wind out of the northeast. Expect highs to peak in the low 40s.

Conditions remain dry into Tuesday, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s. High pressure sitting overhead will bring another day of mixed sunshine. However, with a more westerly tilt in our winds, highs will end up slightly warmer in the upper 40s.

Parade of Cold Fronts:

The first of two frontal boundaries is scheduled to sweep through the region Wednesday morning. With it does come the potential for a light wintry mix and cooler temperatures for the afternoon. The rush of cold air that occurs behind the frontal passage will have temperatures struggling to make it out of the 30s.

Ahead of the second cold front, temperatures go from the upper 30s Wednesday to the upper 40s Thursday to potentially the upper 50s and low 60s Friday. If our forecast high of 62-degrees were to verify Friday afternoon, that would mark the first time that the Rockford Airport has hit the 60-degree mark in 2023.

All pending that we do get in on some sunshine ahead of the front. Tagging along with the late week warmth is the potential for rain and thunderstorms, especially with the cold front itself Friday afternoon and evening.

Late-Week Severe:

Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center Placed areas to the south and west of Rockford under 30% severe risk probabilities for Friday. This includes Carroll, Ogle, Whiteside, Lee, and the southern half of Dekalb County and is the equivalent of an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5).

The remaining counties have been placed under a 15% severe risk probability, which is equivalent to a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather. While we still have a few days to work out the details, this gives you the perfect time to make sure that everything is in order when it comes to your safe place and severe kit.