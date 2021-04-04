Well above average temperatures continue; Rain/thunder chances increase this week

This Easter Sunday was almost near perfect, and warm, with temperatures across the Stateline warming into the mid and upper 70s Rockford’s official high temperature reached 78 degrees. Not only was this the warmest temperature we’ve experienced so far this Spring, but it was also the fourth warmest Easter on record. While no official normal records are kept for Easter since it does not occur the same day each year, the warmest Easter on record was when the mercury rose to 84 degrees back on April 12th, 1925 and April 10th, 1977. It’s been seven years since northern Illinois has experienced an Easter as today, with the high reaching 80 degrees on April 10th, 2014!

The above average numbers are expected to stick around for the next few days but our dry stretch will soon be coming to an end, beginning tonight (Sunday night) for some. A warm front sitting to the north of the area Sunday evening will be the focus for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms as warm and moist air continues to be pulled into the region. A couple isolated showers and thunderstorms have developed in northern Iowa and are moving nearly due east into southwest Wisconsin. That’s because winds aloft are moving west/northwest to east/southeast. It’s possible that a couple of those showers, isolated thunderstorms, may skim southern Wisconsin and far northern Illinois after 10pm, and then again Monday morning as a weak disturbance moves in from Iowa. The chance for any widespread rain or thunder activity will remain low Sunday night and Monday due to the drier air we currently have in place. Dew point temperatures throughout much of Sunday afternoon were in the low to mid 30s.

Continued southerly winds, however, will bring up more moisture during the day Monday and for the first half of the week as a warm front/stationary boundary wobbles back and forth. This may may make it feel a little more muggy Monday afternoon. Temperatures Monday will be a bit slow to climb during the first half of the day under a mostly cloudy sky and a few passing showers. That shower chance will continue through early afternoon, with a little more dry time expected for the remainder of the day. Temperatures on Monday should be able to warm back into the 70s.

Just an isolated chance for a shower/storm on Tuesday, with a better chance arriving Tuesday evening/night, and then again Wednesday and Thursday with the arrival of low pressure. The risk for severe weather looks low at this point, but we’ll have to keep an eye out for heavier downpours and perhaps some gusty winds given the increase in moisture these next couple of days.