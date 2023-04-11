Temperatures were well above average these last few days and we will continue to see warm temperatures until the second half of this upcoming weekend. Tuesday highs made it into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday night temperatures will stay in the mid 50s, well above average, under partly cloudy skies. Wind speeds are expected to be between 10-15 mph overnight. We’re in store for a few mild nights these next few days. Wednesday temperatures are forecast to make it into the lower 80s, under mostly sunny skies. If the temperature makes it up to 80 at the Chicago Rockford International Airport this would be our first 80-degree day of 2023. Wind gusts will range from 25-30 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening. There is a Fire Weather Watch for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb Counties from 11am until 7pm Wednesday. Dry conditions, low humidity, and strong winds will create conditions that are favorable for rapid spread of wildfire. Burning should be avoided tomorrow.

As we near the end of the work week, temperatures on Thursday areas should make it very close to the 80-degree mark. We’ll be a bit cooler Friday and Saturday, in the lower to mid 70s but still above normal. By Sunday temperatures will only be in the lower 50s, about a 20 degree drop between Saturday and Sunday. Saturday would be our next chance of rain. Showers will be ahead and along a cold front. We could even see a few thunderstorms later in the day Saturday.