Well-Above Average Temperatures Follow Monday’s Record Heat

More Heat On The Way:

Our “second summer” is clearly underway as record warmth swarmed the Stateline Monday. Rockford’s Airport observed a high of 90 degrees, breaking the previous record of 89 degrees that stood since 1954. This marks the 34th time in 2021 that the Rockford has observed a high of 90 degrees or higher. While it’s safe to say record warmth isn’t likely moving forward, we look to hold on to this unseasonably warm air for the remainder of the work week.

Cooler, Pleasant Tuesday:

If you plan on heading out the door early, you’ll likely want to grab a light jacket or a sweatshirt. Cooler air filtering in behind yesterday’s lake-front dropped our regional temperatures nearly 40°, placing most in the low 50s this morning. The rest of our Tuesday features just as much sunshine as Monday as an area of high pressure remains locked over the Great Lakes region.

With an easterly component in our surface winds, high temperatures will end up a couple of degrees cooler in the low to mid 80s. Unlike yesterday, we won’t have a cold front sliding during the late-day hours, so expect winds to remain light during the evening commute and into tonight.

Starlit skies are expected overnight with temperatures falling back into the low 50s by Wednesday morning. Again, a light jacket will be needed. However, a warmer wind will help push our daily highs back near the 90-degree mark as we jump into the second half of the work week.

Unseasonably Warm:

More of the same weather is on tap for Wednesday. Again, wall-to-wall sunshine is expected to dominate, with a few clouds possible during the afternoon. The only difference will be a subtle wind shift to the southeast, allowing temperatures to reach the mid to upper 80s. This is considered unseasonably warm for late September-early October standards as our average highs are falling into the low 70s. Friday rounds out the week with the warmth relaxing into the low 80s before we slowly cool down over the weekend.