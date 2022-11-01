We’re kicking off the first of November by temperatures making it all the way into the upper 60s and a few places will continue to rise and top out in the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon. The warm temperatures are all thanks to high pressure sitting to our south and mostly sunny skies with our southwesterly flow. This is how September should feel not early November but definitely take advantage of the warm weather and dry conditions while we have them.

Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s under mostly clear skies tonight. Winds will stay out of a southerly direction so we will see a bit warmer air than the last few mornings and be slightly above average overnight. Wednesday temperatures are back into the lower 70s with the blue to our skies sticking around. Clouds will not increase until Wednesday evening and then skies will turn partly cloudy overnight into Thursday morning.

Winds are back to more of a breezy pattern from the break that we saw. Gusts Tuesday afternoon were around 15mph, still not as bad compared to a week ago. Winds are going to pick up and gust to 15-20mph Wednesday and then by Thursday we will see gusts around 25mph. The windy pattern will stick around through the weekend with gusts even stronger in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.

Thanks to the high pressure that is building south of us, we are seeing warmer weather. Temperatures will stay 15-20 degrees or so above average through Friday in the upper 60s/lower 70s. Saturday we will likely see temperatures cool into the mid 60s and by Sunday the lower 60s.

A stalled front will hold off northwest of the Stateline keeping rain chances around Friday through portions of the weekend. The stationary front will slide north across the area as a warm front which should once again bring us well above average temperatures Tuesday and possibly even into Wednesday next week.