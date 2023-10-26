Wet Day Ahead:

Before you step out this morning, make sure the rain gear is ready to go! Radar is already busy prior to the early-day commute as it shows a wave of light showers pushing through.

Showers will likely stick around for much of day, at times in a widespread fashion. Highs because of today’s cloud cover and showery outlook will be restricted to the upper 60s.

The intensity and coverage of our rain chances will go down as we head into tonight. Rainfall amounts should range from .25″ to .75″.

But with cloud cover and a warm south and southwest breeze sticking around, expect a slow drop in temperatures. Low temperatures by Friday morning will fall into the low 60s.

Friday’s Cold Front:

The focus then turns to our next cold front which is scheduled to pass through early in the afternoon. With it’s passage will come a chance for a few showers as well as a wind shift to the northwest. It’s this wind shift that will start the process into allowing the coldest air of the season thus far to spill southward from the Canadian prairies. Highs will fall from the low 70s Friday to the low 50s Saturday to the low 40s by Sunday afternoon.