Wet Pattern Develops this Week – Heavy Rainfall Possible

Sunday’s cloud cover faded away to a mostly sunny sky Sunday evening, with skies expected to remain mostly clear during the overnight. The clear skies won’t last for long as clouds will be back on the move Monday in response to a fairly active jet stream that will develop later in the week. Temperatures Sunday night will dip into the mid 20s, warming into the mid 40s Monday afternoon.

The majority of Monday is expected to remain dry, however, a few light showers will be possible during the evening and overnight. The rain won’t be much, and will remain under a tenth of an inch. Those showers will be a result of a cold front that is expected to move through southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois late Monday night. That front will then stall to the south Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. High pressure briefly moves in for Tuesday afternoon leaving skies partly cloudy and temperatures close to 50 degrees.

Moisture will increase from the south by Wednesday morning, over-running the stalled boundary to the south. This will lead to widespread rain developing during the day on Wednesday before lightening up a little Wednesday night. Another round of rain will develop Thursday and Thursday evening ahead of a cold front that will move through early Friday morning. Rainfall totals between Wednesday and Thursday evening could add up to another 1-2 inches for parts of northern Illinois. After that, skies will dry with temperatures remaining slightly below average for the start of the weekend.