The warming trend that kicked off yesterday is set to carry on for one more day. However, all eyes are focused on the storm system currently sliding over the southwest portions of the lower 48. Ahead of this system, all remains dry.

While sunshine won’t be as abundant as it was on Wednesday, an organized southwesterly wind will give temperatures a nice boost into the mid 40s. Precipitation from this upcoming system doesn’t slide into the forecast until the pre-dawn hours Friday.

At the start, expect a chilly rain. But as a northeasterly wind filters in cooler air, rain at times may mix with or even fully changeover to all wet snow around sunrise. Given the quick-moving nature of this system, expect precipitation chances to taper off by the mid-morning hours.

As far as accumulations are concerned a slushy inch or two can be expected, especially in a small corridor between I-88 and the IL/WI border.

This may be enough for slick conditions to develop during the morning commute. So, if you plan to travel, allow for extra travel time and use caution. From there, conditions will dry out but stay mostly cloudy and breezy into the afternoon.

Forecast models then show a secondary round of rain and snow arriving Friday night. With slightly colder air in place, there’s a slightly higher chance of this round producing more snow than rain, especially along and north of Interstate 88. In a similar fashion to the first round, expect accumulations to be minor. Whatever snow we do manage to see won’t last long as temperatures remain mild over the weekend and into next week.