Wet Wednesday:

So, there’s good news and bad news when it comes to today’s forecast. Which shall I start with? Okay, let’s start with the good news. The good news is that Wednesday does feature a very brief “break” from the recent stretch of cooler-than-average temps as highs look to land well-above average.

However, today’s warmth does come at a cost as a storm system gliding into the Midsection of the United States will bring the potential for several rounds of rain.

Timing Out the Rain:

The more widespread and heavier activity is expected to pass through during the first half of the day, possibly extending into the early afternoon. If you plan to head out at any point this morning, be sure to have an umbrella on hand. It’s during this time when a few embedded thunderstorms will be possible. Again, severe weather is highly unlikely. Rain showers then look to continue into the afternoon hours, but more in a scattered fashion.

With the warm front to sliding into southern Wisconsin, highs across the region will peak in the lower 60s. However, the associated cold front will be quick to follow, continuing the chance for scattered showers well into the evening. Temps behind this afternoon’s cold frontal passage will tumble, landing in the mid 30s by Thursday morning.

Say it Ain’t Snow?:

On the backside of the surface low, a round of cooler air is expected to filter into the western Great Lakes from the Upper Midwest. This will help transition any precipitation around the area to a mix of rain and snow by sunrise Thursday morning.

A few models were also favor the possibility for snow to be the primary precipitation type for a few hours. While it’s safe to say we’re not expected any chance for significant accumulations, a dusting will be possible on grassy surfaces. Temperatures tomorrow only look to peak in the low 40s. As a high pressure system takes control of our atmosphere, sunshine returns for Friday with highs back in the upper 40s. 50s return by Sunday and stick around into early next week.