A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside counties until Noon Saturday. Winter Storm Warnings are still in effect for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, and McHenry counties in northern Illinois, as well as for Green, Rock, and Walworth counties in south-central Wisconsin until Noon Saturday.

Blizzard warnings are not all that common for the Stateline and only are issued when specific criteria are met. A blizzard is defined as sustained winds or frequent wind gusts to 35 mph, or greater, as well as falling and/or blowing snow reducing visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. These conditions need to be met for a consecutive three-hour period, or more, in order to ‘officially’ met blizzard conditions. When they are, a blizzard warning will be issued. Some may find it surprising that the *amount of snow does not factor into blizzard conditions.

Travel under these conditions can become extremely dangerous, to life-threatening in some cases, and is not advised. A ground blizzard occurs when blizzard conditions are caused solely based on blowing and drifting snow. Snow does not have to be falling in order for ground blizzard conditions to occur.

Open and rural areas Friday night and Saturday morning will be most prone to these conditions, even outside of the blizzard warning. Travel will become very difficult as winds increase from the north and northwest. East-west roads, and even some north-south roads, will experience some kind of blowing and drifting snow during that time.