Multiple Records Broken:

While the weather was quiet and cool here in the Stateline, it was a dangerously hot Labor Day holiday for those on the west coast.

High temperatures for many ended up well-above the triple-digit mark, shattering both daily and monthly records. And with no budge in the weather pattern, it looks like this excessive heat is set to stick around for at least a few more days.

Why So Hot?:

The meteorological reason behind the extreme heat as of late, a strong high pressure system that has set up over the western United States. Otherwise known as a heat dome or an atmospheric lid, this ridge has trapped all the hottest air over the western states, triggering the intense heat.

Forecast models this morning kept this “heat dome” healthy and strong until late Thursday before collapsing into Friday morning. With the ridge breaking down, this will allow some of this extreme heat to filter eastward into the Midwest. Hence why we’ll see temperatures climb over the next few days. Nothing too extremely hot however.



Excessive Heat Alerts:

As of this morning, much of California sits under an excessive heat WARNING as temperatures look to peak between 100°-115°. Portions of Montana, Oregon, Idaho, and Nevada will be under a heat ADVISORY. It’s in these areas that highs could range from 95° to 105°.

All of said heat alerts last into the end of the work week. Officials urge folks under these heat alerts to reduce electricity use, practice heat safety, and resist the urge to burn. Those who work outside for a prolonged period of time will be quickly susceptible to heat-related illnesses if proper care is taken.