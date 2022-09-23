Temperatures across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are getting cooler and cooler by the day. And it’s only a matter of time before we wake up and see frost on our windshields and lawns. With that topic in mind, our average first Fall freeze is only a few weeks away.

On average, the first 32-degree temperature reading usually occurs within the first week to week and a half of October. The earliest the temperature fell to 32 degrees was September 22nd, and the latest was October 28th. The average first hard freeze, a temperature of 28 degrees or colder, typically occurs by mid-October. The earliest date the temperature fell to 28 degrees was September 30th and the latest was November 17th.

Here’s a look at the average first freeze for our other areas across the Stateline!

Freeport – October 19th

Galena – October 20th

Savanna – October 10th

Belvidere – October 16th

Sterling – October 12th