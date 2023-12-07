Guess what folks?

Today marks two weeks until the start of astronomical winter a.k.a the winter solstice!

Official, winter begins on December 21st at 9:27PM.

This is when the sun’s rays are directed over the Tropic of Capricorn, resulting in the shortest day of the year for the northern hemisphere.

From sunrise to sunset, we get to enjoy a wonderful 9 hours and 5 minutes of daylight.

But on the flip side, the start of the winter season marks the time of the year when we start gaining back minutes of daylight.