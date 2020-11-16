Why so windy Sunday

Peak wind gusts across much of the Stateline reached 50 to even 55 mph Sunday morning and afternoon. Even at 9:30pm Sunday evening, winds are still gusting close to 35 mph. Even though the Wind Advisory that had been issued earlier has expired, winds will still remain gusty through the overnight.

So, why all this wind? The transition seasons, such as Spring and Fall, tend to be rather windy as the jet stream begins to transition from north to south, or from south to north. As a result, wind speeds in the jet stream itself begin to increase helping to carve out the big dips (troughs) we often see during this time of year. With the development of those troughs, surface low pressure systems develop -bringing with them sometimes all different kinds of precipitation, but often times very strong winds. Saturday night an area of low pressure moves up from the southwest, pulling a cold front northeast with it. This is why we had showers and thunderstorms during the overnight. As the low moved from southwest Wisconsin to the northern Great Lakes Sunday, it quickly strengthened. The rapid decrease in pressure caused the pressure gradient around the low to tighten up, causing the wind speeds to increase. Remember, wind is caused by the difference in pressure. The greater the difference, the stronger the wind.

There is also a strong high pressure system over the southern Plains. Since the pressure is fairly high to our southwest, and low to our northeast it only helped to enhance the wind gusts throughout the day. The wind will slowly come down through the night, but gusts still near 25 mph will be present during the day Monday. Wind speeds should be much lighter on Tuesday with high pressure overhead.