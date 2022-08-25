A cold front continues to pass through the Stateline Thursday evening as widely isolated showers have developed, rotating around an area of low pressure over the Great Lakes. These showers/storms will remain isolated, impacting only a small portion of the Stateline, and should begin to wrap up towards sunset.

Severe weather is not expected, but the showers will produce very heavy downpours as they move through, reducing visibility for a time. A few wind gusts to 40 mph are also possible. This is the current view of downtown Beloit, WI as the heavy rain has now passed to the south, moving towards Poplar Grove, Caledonia and Capron in Boone County. Additional showers have been falling through southern Lee and DeKalb counties.

The very isolated showers will continue through sunset with skies expected to turn partly cloudy through the night. Despite the cold front passing through Thursday evening, it’ll remain muggy until dew point temperatures drop below 65 degrees. That doesn’t appear to occur until mid-morning Friday as drier air moves in with a northeast wind.

Areas of fog are also likely Friday morning, but widespread, dense fog isn’t expected as we maintain a wind between 5-10 mph. Any fog or cloud cover that develops isn’t expected to last long. Skies should turn partly cloudy by the Friday afternoon with temperatures warming into the upper 70s.