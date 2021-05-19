Widely isolated showers likely Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon

The majority of Wednesday morning and afternoon remained dry, and somewhat muggy, as temperatures warmed into the upper 70s. With a little heating during the day, widely isolated showers have developed across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. There have also even been a few rumbles of thunder with the showers. These will continue through sunset, with skies remaining mostly cloudy during the overnight. Showers are possible overnight, but most likely for areas west of Rockford – lining up along the Mississippi River. Temperatures tonight will remain in the mid 60s.

Similar to today, Thursday will feature a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. With little change in the air mass from day to day, highs on Thursday will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. It’ll continue to feel muggy with dew point temperatures holding steady in the mid 60s. A shower or two remains possible during the morning with some dry time leading into the afternoon. With the heating of the day, clouds will begin to build and that could lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon.

While the severe risk is very low for Thursday, there are parts of the region highlighted under a ‘marginal risk’ for a couple stronger storms Thursday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of Iowa, Minnesota and western Wisconsin under the risk, but also places the far northwest corner of Illinois in it as well. It does look like the greatest potential for storm coverage on Thursday will reside west of the Mississippi River, but a storm or two may work into parts of the area and could produce small hail or a strong wind gust or two.