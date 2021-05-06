Widely isolated showers Thursday evening

Following a few showers Thursday morning skies were able to dry out during the first half of the afternoon. But as another disturbance sweeps in from the northwest, isolated showers have developed and will continue to move through the Stateline through sunset.

These will be quick, not lasting too long as they move through. Skies will then turn partly cloudy for the remainder of the evening allowing temperatures to dip into the low 40s. Another upper level disturbance moving in early Friday may bring a quick sprinkle or light shower, with drier skies then expected during the rest of the day.