Widely scattered showers continue; Temperatures warm mid-week

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday were a bit cooler than the past few weekends where highs reached the 80s and 90s. This weekend, temperatures were confined to the 70s – a little refreshing considering the heat and humidity earlier in the week.

A cut-off low pressure system spinning over Missouri has been responsible for the mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers both Saturday and Sunday. While a few areas received quite a bit of rain late Friday night/early Saturday morning, most locations have received a few tenths of an inch of rain throughout the weekend.

The chance for scattered showers will continue Sunday night, but the coverage will be widespread and light. As the low remains parked over Missouri Monday the chance for rain continues, but again will remain mostly scattered. Breaks in the cloud cover will allow temperatures to warm into the mid and upper 70s, still below average but slightly warmer than Sunday.

By Tuesday the low will be pulling further away from the Stateline which will allow more sunshine to develop for the afternoon. Highs Tuesday will warm into the low 80s. As southwest winds pick up mid-week, both at the surface and aloft, temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s. Dew point temperatures will climb as well which means the humidity will creep back up again.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely to return Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday as another area low pressure moves across the Midwest and Great Lakes.