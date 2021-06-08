Widely scattered storms continue Tuesday evening

With a little less cloud cover Tuesday afternoon high temperatures were able to quickly warm into the upper 80s and low 90s, officially reaching 92 degrees in Rockford. This is the fifth day that the high temperature has reached 90 degrees, or higher, for Rockford and it looks like there are several more days to follow this week.

Dew point temperatures remained in the upper 60s which pushed the heat index into the low to mid 90s area wide. This made it feel more like July or August, rather than early June. The heat and moisture allowed widely scattered thunderstorms to once again develop over parts of the area, but the majority of the region remained dry. Outflow boundaries from a few thunderstorms helped to develop a nice little cluster of storms over southern Wisconsin and northwest Illinois. With those storms torrential downpours and a few gusty winds were present. This activity will continue to fade away with the evening leaving us with a partly cloudy and muggy sky. Areas of fog are likely to develop again with temperatures dipping on either side of 70 degrees.