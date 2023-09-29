Dense Fog Advisory:

If you plan to travel this morning, please make sure to give yourself extra travel time. A dense fog advisory is now in effect until 9AM for Stephenson, Ogle, Lee, Winnebago, Boone, Dekalb, and McHenry County as well as Green, Rock, and Walworth County up in S. Wisconsin. Visibility has dropped to a half mile or less for a few.

By late morning, fog won’t be an issue. Skies will slowly clear throughout the afternoon, resulting in increasing sunshine. That, along with today’s light wind out of the south and southeast will push temperatures into the upper 60s. High pressure will keep skies quiet overnight, with temperatures falling back into the upper 50s.

World War II Days:

As we’ve been hinting at, temperatures aren’t going to feel very fall-like for the first weekend of fall. A much warmer air mass spilling into the Midwest will help bring us back into the low 80s Saturday and Sunday. This is extremely good news for those who plan to attend World War II Days at Midway Village. In fact, the ridge responsible for this warm up will remain intact into early next week, leaving highs unseasonably warm for Monday and Tuesday.