Mostly cloudy skies will take us through the rest of Thursday evening before gradual clearing takes place overnight. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures were still able to reach the low 70s. Under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky Thursday night overnight lows will dip into the low to mid 50s. Calm winds, clear skies, and plenty of moisture from the recent rain will allow fog to form through the night.

The fog may reach its thickest point just before sunrise Friday, improving slowly through 9am. Skies should then turn partly cloudy with temperatures quickly warming into the middle 70s by the afternoon.

If the current cloud cover doesn’t clear out as fast, fog coverage will be limited and may not be quite as dense. Either way, be sure to plan accordingly for the commute Friday morning.