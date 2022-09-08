There are visibility issues out there again early Thursday morning. Right now no advisories are needed but places like Savanna and Sterling are down to two miles of visibility or under. Travel safely again through early Thursday morning. Once the sun rises and winds pick up over the next few hours we will see fog dissipate.

Temperatures to start the day off Thursday morning are in the upper 50s in most areas across the Stateline. A few places are in the 60s like Galena and Monroe, so fairly similar temperatures to yesterday morning.



Winds will remain calm through early Thursday morning, but will transition to a southerly pattern today which will warm us up a degree or two more than the last few days. The temperatures in the mid to lower 80s are not going to last long. We will still be in the lower 80s in most Stateline areas under a mostly sunny sky Thursday and even into Friday. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s.

The calm start with our winds and higher humidity levels now for the second day in a row is what is leading to fog to continue to develop. Eventually our winds will pick up and gust up to 15mph later this afternoon.

We’re still on track to see rain develop behind a cold front on Sunday. Most of the heavy and widespread rain should hold off until Sunday morning but some showers could possibly develop a little bit earlier by Saturday evening. At least the first half of the weekend will be dry. Saturday will be the better weekend day to get outside and get any yard work done or for making any plans.

Friday and Saturday will still be warmer than normal, but the second half of our weekend a much cooler air mess will settle in for a little bit. Sunday and Monday temperatures will be near 70 degrees but there is a good chance some places will only make it into the mid to upper 60s, especially Monday. We will gradually warm back up into the mid to upper 70s by midweek next week.