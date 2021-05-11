Widespread Frost Likely Again Tonight, Sunshine to Follow

Sun-Filled Tuesday:

Lingering cloud cover from yesterday’s shower and thunderstorm activity were quick to move thanks to an area of high pressure over the western Great Lakes. While our Tuesday is kicking off with a plethora of sunshine, I wouldn’t be surprised if you saw a good amount of frost on your way out.

Under mostly clear skies, temperatures area-wide fell into the low to mid 30s before sunrise, cool enough for frost to develop. If you’re stepping out the door early, I would grab your heavier coat and make sure to give your vehicle a couple minutes to warm up. By the time you see this blog post, the Frost Advisory would have already expired. Unlike Monday, rain chances will be non-existent, as sunshine dominates much of the day. Guidance does show a few clouds developing by the start of evening commute. However like Monday, highs for most will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s, which is considered pleasantly cool for this time of year.

Another Frosty Night:

This morning won’t be the only time we see a Frost Advisory in effect in the near-future. Radiational cooling will start up once the sun goes down, allowing temperatures to rapidly drop into the low to mid 30s early Wednesday morning. With that being said, I wouldn’t be surprise to see another Frost Advisory issued by this evening. Similar to yesterday, I would prep any plants that are either potted or are planted in the ground so that they aren’t harmed by the incoming frost. The good news is that appears to be not only our final frost of this chilly stretch, but also quite likely the final frost of the season. Overnight lows aim to climb closer to average as early as Thursday night.

Dry Stretch Continues:

If you miss out on today’s sunshine, don’t sweat. As this area of high pressure continues to settle into the Great Lakes region, sunshine looks to dominate moving forward. As warmer winds make a slow return, first to the southeast Wednesday, then to the south and southwest Thursday and Friday, our high temperatures will climb closer to mid-May levels. While our neck of the woods is in desperate need of rain, this high pressure system looks to steer away any rain chances until the upcoming weekend. We’ll have to keep an eye on a system as we head into the start of next week. There are signs for this system to bring the Stateline a much needed soaking rain, especially during the day on Monday. However, there is plenty of time for the forecast to change. But it would be nice, considering we are now over 3.5″ below average for the year. Fingers crossed!