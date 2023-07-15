Widespread haze returns today from the wildfire smoke tracking back in across our area from western Canada. There is an Air Quality Alert for southern Wisconsin which is expected to run until noon Sunday. Visibilities are expected to drop through the day Saturday.

Current air quality across the Stateline falls between 0-50 which is good but just north of here in most of Wisconsin their values are between 50-100 which is moderate. Towards our northwest in Minnesota and across the Dakotas, values are within the unhealthy range.

It’s very muggy outside already with dew points tying our temperatures this morning. Most areas are in the mid 60s including here in Rockford. We will see a bit of an improvement as cooler air moves in on Monday, but dew points will rise to muggy levels again once we head into Tuesday.

No severe weather is anticipated today but we could see a few isolated showers and generalized storms. Sunday will be the better chance for showers and storms. We will finally break the active pattern by early to mid-week next week with sunshine returning and a much calmer of a weather pattern. We need the rain though as much of the area is dealing with a severe drought.

Temperatures are expected to make it into the mid 80s Saturday afternoon. There could be a little bit of an underperformance in temperatures because of the haze moving back in. Wind gusts will range between 20-25 mph later this afternoon and evening. Saturday night temperatures fall into the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Temperatures will be in the lower 80s Sunday, a few areas likely only reaching the upper 70s because of the haze that will continue from the wildfires. Monday we will be near 80 and then temperatures are back to the lower to mid 50s by Tuesday.