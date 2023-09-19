Most of the storms that are moving in are fizzling out a little bit, but they have had a history of producing lightning when they were directly west of the Stateline. There are plenty of heavier pockets of rain this morning and it will be widespread until about mid-morning, then we will see isolated to scattered showers through early to midafternoon. With the heavy pockets of rain this morning visibilities will drop a little bit. Have the rain gear handy and leave a little bit of extra time early Tuesday morning. Overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning a few isolated showers remain in the forecast until we dry up for the time being.

We will hold on to a little bit of an active pattern especially compared to how dry it has been lately besides the showers we got last weekend. There is a slight chance of showers that will be associated with an outflow boundary Thursday, but our next best chance of rain will come over the weekend. Right now, with the occulting low sitting to our west Sunday, we could see isolated strong to severe storms. Saturday the threat of severe weather is directly west of the Stateline.

Temperatures are warmer than yesterday morning but later this afternoon we’ll be a bit cooler than the start of the work week. Summer-like weather is still hanging on as the upper 70s/lower 80s make a rebound by Wednesday. Warmer air will likely stick with us through Saturday, but the second half of the weekend turns cooler and more active.