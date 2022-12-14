Temperatures Wednesday afternoon are warmer than the last few days. Most areas in the Stateline achieved the lower 40s early Wednesday afternoon. We will see temperatures warm a few more degrees over the next few hours. Wind chills are in place again this afternoon making it feel like most of us are down to the lower to mid 30s.

There has been rain still reducing visibility across the area. Wednesday morning and early afternoon. Isolated showers will transition back to widespread rain by Wednesday evening. With falling temperatures overnight, snow will mix in with the rain. This could create some slick spots on surfaces. Be sure to travel safely tonight and tomorrow.

All winter weather alerts are to our west and north. There are still Blizzard Warnings directly west of the Stateline in South Dakota, Wyoming, and Nebraska. North of the Madison Wisconsin area and Wisconsin Dells, there are Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories. There are no alerts across the Stateline, but some snow accumulation is likely.

As of 12:55pm Wednesday afternoon, there are 13 active tornado warnings across Louisiana and Mississippi. A few are confirmed tornadoes doing damage on the ground. If you have family or friends in the area, be sure to check on them. All severe weather will stay well to our south today.

Wednesday night temperatures will fall to near freezing level with rain and snow mix continuing across the area. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be cooler, in the lower 30s, a few degrees below normal.

Thursday afternoon a rain/snow mix is possible with falling temperatures. Due to temperatures a little bit cooler than initially anticipated, it is likely much of the area will see light snow compared to rain tomorrow. Thursday night into Friday is when this will transition completely over to light snow showers.

Winds are going to stay pretty breezy over the next few days but not as bad compared to Tuesday and Tuesday night. Thursday, Friday and Saturday winds will gust around 20-25 mph. A few areas will be near 30 mph. Sunday winds are expected to be a little bit less of a factor between 15-20 mph.

Temperatures by Friday afternoon will be significantly cooler than it has been, in the upper 20s, near the 30-degree mark. Saturday and Sunday afternoon highs will only be in the mid 20s, well below average. Our average high for this time of year is 35 degrees. The cold temperatures will continue into the start of our work week and even Christmas will likely stay cold.

This weekend will bring super cold temperatures. Be mindful that wind chills will be in place all weekend making the air temperature feel even colder. Although daytime highs will be in the mid 20s all weekend, wind chills will range in the mid-teens Saturday, to the single digits and lower to mid-teens on Sunday.