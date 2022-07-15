We have quite the change in weather pattern from yesterday to today. Thursday brought sunny skies, lower dew points, comfortable temperatures, with no moisture in the forecast. Friday ending the work week is a different story, we’re back to below normal temperatures and rain chances.

Rain is reducing visibility early this morning, areas in Jo Daviess County such as Galena is down to 4 miles of visibility. Freeport, Savanna, and Sterling are down to 7 miles. Be careful while driving out there this morning and afternoon.

Rain will be widespread over the next few hours before becoming a bit more scattered by the early afternoon. Isolated to a few scattered showers will continue through the remainder of the afternoon and into the early evening. After today, the next chance of rain continues into the weekend. Unfortunately we keep that chance of rain both days but it does not look to be a wash out at all, right now there is just a slim chance for showers later in the day on Saturday, we will sit under a mostly cloudy sky though the majority of the day.

Temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 70s in most areas, so expect a much cooler day then the rest of the work week. Overnight lows Friday night will only drop about 10 degrees, into the upper 60s.

Winds will gust between 20-25mph Friday afternoon and then will come down to around 15mph overnight Friday into Saturday morning. We are looking at fairly breezy conditions lingering into the weekend.

We’re not tracking a chance of rain in the long term forecast after this weekend, we’re going to transition back to a drier period with warming temperatures. This is not good for the drought that some are still in. On our updated drought monitor, conditions have improved from last week taking Winnebago, Rock, and Boone Counties our of the abnormally dry category. However, Green, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, DeKalb, Ogle, and Walworth are still in a moderate drought.

Temperatures will rise again for the weekend we’re back to the mid 80s Saturday. Sunday we’ll be in the lower to mid 80s. Looking ahead at next week, temperatures will be even warmer, near that 90 degree mark.