Sunshine is set to return Wednesday afternoon, but the sun may be filtered out by some of the smoke from the fires in Canada moving back into the Great Lakes. For the last couple of days skies have been a little hazy, but the smoke hasn’t had much of an impact on our skies.

That will change Wednesday as the smoke, currently over the Plains and Upper Midwest, moves into the Great Lakes. This could give our skies more of a hazy appearance during the afternoon Wednesday, possibly becoming a little thicker Wednesday night into Thursday. The smoke may clear briefly following a cold front Thursday evening but is set to return Friday with high pressure (sinking air).

Some impacts to air quality are possible Wednesday and Thursday, so if you’re a little more sensitive to those particular pollutants, you’ll want to make sure to use caution and limit extended or strenuous activity.