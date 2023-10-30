Cold Monday:

Bundle up friends!

The work week starts off on a very cold note, with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. We also have a freeze warning that will remain in effect for the entire area until 9AM.

Despite Monday’s sun-filled outlook, a cool west to northwest breeze will restrict afternoon highs to the upper 30s, close to 40°. Clouds increase overnight into Tuesday morning as a rather potent “clipper” system approaches from the northwest.

Snow on Halloween:

As this quick-moving system spirals over the western Great Lakes, it will increase our chances for flurries, snow showers, and even snow squalls. The earliest happening around sunrise, with chances wrapping up sometime during the mid-afternoon hours.

Overall, accumulations will be confined to grassy and elevated surfaces and should end up under 1″. But it won’t take much for us to see a historic Halloween as the second snowiest on record is 0.1″ in 2014. Travel-wise, the biggest concerns will be reduced visibility and isolated slushy spots. Remember to travel at a slower speed and use extra caution if you plan to travel.

Now, it does look like the snow will wrap up in time for when trick-or-treaters hit the road! However, with tomorrow’s snow will come quite the northwesterly wind, with gusts up to 30 mph! These winds, combined with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, will bring wind chills values down into the low 20s towards trick-or-treat time.

I know. These isn’t the most ideal forecast for trick-or-treaters. That’s why if you do take your kids out, make sure they pack on those layers to stay warm!